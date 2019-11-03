UrduPoint.com
ECP To Display Revised Electoral Rolls

3rd November 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakista (ECP), Rawalpindi would display revised electoral rolls at 283 display centres soon that would unable the people to submit entry forms, cancellation, and correction of vote at these display centres.

District Election Commissioner, Malik Saleem Akhter told APP that revised electoral rolls would enable the people to see that their own and families' votes and particulars have been correctly mentioned.

A person shall be deemed to be a resident of an electoral area if his temporary or permanent address on the CNIC issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) was in the said electoral area, he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

