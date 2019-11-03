ECP to display revised electoral rolls

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakista (ECP), Rawalpindi would display revised electoral rolls at 283 display centres soon that would unable the people to submit entry forms, cancellation, and correction of vote at these display centres.

District Election Commissioner, Malik Saleem Akhter told APP that revised electoral rolls would enable the people to see that their own and families' votes and particulars have been correctly mentioned.

A person shall be deemed to be a resident of an electoral area if his temporary or permanent address on the CNIC issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) was in the said electoral area, he added.