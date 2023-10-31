Open Menu

ECP To Ensure Transparent, Credible Upcoming Elections: Sikandar Sultan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ECP to ensure transparent, credible upcoming elections: Sikandar Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja Tuesday reassured that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will utilize all available resources for the peaceful conduct of elections and impartial polls will guarantee the strengthening of democracy in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the ECP would ensure an enabling environment for the conduct of free and fair elections so that nobody could raise objections to the polls’ outcome later.

He urged the public to remain patient and play their due role in promoting the cause of democracy by supporting the upcoming elections.

"ECP has also invited international observers to observe the upcoming general election, he said, adding, that their presence would add a valuable dimension to the polling process, ensuring its transparency and impartiality".

“In this connection, all necessary arrangements will also be made for international observers to carry out their duties effectively and independently", he said.

Replying to a question, he said that the relevant election officers will be given access to the electoral system upgrade and internet.

“The Election Commission is also completely satisfied with the steps taken by the Punjab government so far,” he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Internet Government Of Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy All Election 2018

Recent Stories

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

11 hours ago
FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on ..

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

11 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

11 hours ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

11 hours ago
 Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian ..

Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian Award in politics

11 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi ..

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi-final bid

11 hours ago
 Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure devel ..

Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure development to promote adventure to ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan