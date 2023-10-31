ECP to ensure transparent, credible upcoming elections: Sikandar Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja Tuesday reassured that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will utilize all available resources for the peaceful conduct of elections and impartial polls will guarantee the strengthening of democracy in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the ECP would ensure an enabling environment for the conduct of free and fair elections so that nobody could raise objections to the polls’ outcome later.

He urged the public to remain patient and play their due role in promoting the cause of democracy by supporting the upcoming elections.

"ECP has also invited international observers to observe the upcoming general election, he said, adding, that their presence would add a valuable dimension to the polling process, ensuring its transparency and impartiality".

“In this connection, all necessary arrangements will also be made for international observers to carry out their duties effectively and independently", he said.

Replying to a question, he said that the relevant election officers will be given access to the electoral system upgrade and internet.

“The Election Commission is also completely satisfied with the steps taken by the Punjab government so far,” he added.