ECP to have all required support, security for holding next elections: Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that Caretaker government will provide all necessary support and security to election commission of Pakistan (ECP), for holding free and fair elections in the country.

Terrorism and illegal Afghan people are challenges for Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government will launch a crack-down to shift all non-registered Afghans from here to their hometown, he said.

About terrorism threats, he said, this is a great challenge but we are taking all important steps to defeat terrorism.

In reply to a question about illegal identity cards holding by Afghan people, he said, the new NADRA Chairman is the most experienced and high-ranking officer who can handle security, identity, and information technology issues in a professional manner. He said that NADRA will work under the new Chairman and all above mentioned

problems would be resolved with passage of time.