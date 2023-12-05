Open Menu

ECP To Have Full Security For Holding Next Elections In Peaceful Environment: Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), would have full security for holding the next elections in a peaceful environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), would have full security for holding the next elections in a peaceful environment.

The caretaker government would take necessary measures to provide all required facilities to ECP for conducting general elections in a transparent manner, he said while talking to a private television channel. Political parties should cooperate with law enforcement agencies (LEAs), before arranging any public meeting or corner meeting for election campaign, he said.

Timely information about public gatherings or meetings would help security institutions for

making better arrangements for them, he said.

Commenting on rising terrorism incidents in different parts, he said LEAs are fully alert to control the menace of terrorism. He said enemies are trying to sabotage the peaceful environment of Pakistan. He said security institutions are taking all possible steps to defeat terrorism in a befitting manner.

