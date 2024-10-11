Open Menu

ECP To Hear Disqualification References Against Two PTI Backed Legislators On Oct 21

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set a date for the disqualification hearings against two legislators, MNA Sohail Sultan from the Sunni Ittehad Council and PTI Senator Saifullah Abro, for October 21.

The cause list for both references has been officially released.

According to details, the reference against MNA Sohail Sultan NA 4, Swat and PTI Senator has been filed under Article 62 and 63.

The PTI senator is accused of falsifying his credentials to meet the experience requirements for the technocrat seat in the upper house of parliament.

According to the reference, Saifullah Abro submitted unclear receipts before filing. Additionally, agricultural land owned by his children was concealed in the wealth statement submitted with his nomination papers. If proven, these allegations could lead to disqualification under Article 63 and the Election Act 2017.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani have forwarded the references to the ECP.

The ECP will likely decide on the maintainability of the petition in the initial hearing.

