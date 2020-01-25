UrduPoint.com
ECP To Hear Petition Against PTI Leader Faisal Vawda On Feb 03

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:25 PM

ECP to hear petition against PTI leader Faisal Vawda on Feb 03

The Commission has issued notice to both sides on petition of Faiq Shah regarding dual nationality of Faisal Vawda.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) Election Commission of Pakistan will hear the application seeking disqualification of PTI Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda over charges of concealing his nationality while submitting his nomination papers for general elections of 2018.

The Commission issued notices to both sides and fixed February 03 as the date of maiden hearing against Faisal Vawda.

Aman Taraqi Party Chairman Faiq Shah moved petition before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), submitting that the PTI leader be disqualified under Section 62-1-F of the Constitution.

He said the minister is no longer Sadiq and Ameen truthful and trustworthy as he filed a false affidavit with regard to his nationality.

He claimed that Vawda was a US citizen when he filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018 and applied for renunciation of his US nationality on June 18, 2018—a week later the acceptance of his nomination papers.

The petitioner said that the minister had a US passport No 530572047 when he filed his nomination papers and a petition may be filed against him to the ECP or the Supreme Court under Section 62-1-C of the Constitution. He asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to declare him disqualified for concealing fact about his dual-nationality at the time of filing his nomination paper.

Faisal Vawda—PTI minister for Water Resources, two weeks ago brought “soldier boots” to a tv program and strongly criticized PML-N and PPP for backing constitutional amendment and in the relevant army laws for extension of army chief. His act of showing “boots” in a live program angered ‘many’ including Prime Minister Imran Khan who sought explanation from Vawda over it.

The retired army officials also condemned Vawda’s act, saying that he targeted Pakistan Army and made an attempt to defame the state institution[s].

