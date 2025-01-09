Open Menu

ECP To Hear Petition On Alleged Rigging In PB-45 Re-polling On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled a hearing for Friday on a petition filed by JUI-F candidate Mir Usman Pirkani, concerning alleged rigging in 15 polling stations of PB-45 during the recent re-polling.

The petition, submitted through senior lawyer and Senator Kamran Murtaza, accuses officials of altering the results of the re-polling in the constituency.

The ECP will examine the claims and assess the validity of the rigging allegations at 15 polling stations during the hearing.

