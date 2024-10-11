ECP To Hold Bye-election For PP-139 Sheikhupura-IV On Dec 5
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday that the bye-election for the vacant Punjab Assembly seat PP-139 Sheikhupura-IV will be held on December 5, 2024.
The seat has become vacant following the death of PML-N. MPA Rana Afzaal Hussain.
As per the schedule, a public notice will be released on October 18, 2024. candidates can submit their nomination papers to the returning officers between October 21 and October 24, 2024. The list of nominated candidates will be published on October 25, 2024.
The returning officer must complete the scrutiny of nomination papers by October 29, 2024. Appeals against the returning officers' decisions on the acceptance or rejection of these papers can be filed on November 4, 2024.
The Appellate Tribunal must decide on appeals by November 7, 2024, and revised lists of candidates will be published on November 8, 2024.
Nomination papers can be withdrawn, with the final revised list of candidates published on November 11, 2024. Election symbols will be allocated on November 12, 2024, and polling is scheduled for December 5, 2024.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed Shahid Imran Marth, Deputy Commissioner of Sheikhupura, as District Returning Officer. Usman Jaless, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of Sheikhupura, will serve as Returning Officer, while Muhammad Adeel Khan, Assistant Commissioner of Ferozewala, and Rana Bakhtiar Ahmad, Deputy District education Officer of Ferozewala, will act as Assistant Returning Officers for the bye-election in PP-139, Sheikhupura.
