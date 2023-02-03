UrduPoint.com

ECP To Hold Consultative Meeting With Political Parties On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold a consultative meeting with country's political parties in Federal capital on February 9 to discuss, peaceful elections of provincial assemblies, code of ethics and other constitutional and legal issues with them and get their feed back for ensuring immaculate elections.

According to ECP spokesperson, the meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja also deliberated the dates of holding elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

ECP Secretary Omer Hamid Khan briefed the forum about arrangements of the elections of provincial assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bye elections in 86 National Assembly Constituencies.

ECP members, Secretary and other senior officers attended the meeting. Secretary told the forum that the registrars of Lahore High Court and Peshawar High Courts have been asked to provide the services of judicial officers for holding free, fair upcoming elections of provincial assemblies.

The meeting decided to hold another meeting on Tuesday (February 7) in which chief secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inspector General Police, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will brief the commission about elections of provincial assemblies, National Assemby bye elections, law and order situation and other issues in their respective jurisdictions.

