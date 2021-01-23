UrduPoint.com
ECP To Hold Open Hearing Of Foreign Funding Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday clarified that there would be open hearing of foreign funding case before the commission once the scrutiny committee submitted its report.

According to commission spokesman, the proceedings before the scrutiny committee will not be open although it was being carried out in the presence of both parties.

He said the commission's stance about open and close hearing of foreign funding case has already been shared through media but there was some confusion about hearing of the case.

Meanwhile, the commission said the scrutiny committee would submit its recommendations on foreign funding case to the ECP as per approved Terms of Reference (TORs) and in the light of facts and on merit.

It added the impression given by applicant Akbar S Baber in media talk outside ECP that scrutiny committee is biased was against the actual situation as the scrutiny committee was working efficiently and honestly.

The committee in its last meeting examined the documents submitted by the parties as per legal procedure and thoroughly checked the documents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and raised various questions which led to a detailed discussion.

The committee assured all parties that the scrutiny committee was responsible to submit its recommendations to ECP without any pressure. The committee also made it clear that its recommendations would be transparent and impartial.

