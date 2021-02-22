ECP to investigate rigging compliant in by-elections: Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Senator Azam Khan Swati on Monday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is an autonomous institution and its role with powers is clearly mentioned in the constitution of Pakistan.

During an interview to a private news channel, he said the constitution empowers the election commission to investigate the allegations of rigging in the general or by-elections.

The minister said that the Federal and provincial governments are bound to assist the ECP during the elections.

Azam Khan Swati said those who leveled allegations of rigging in the by-elections, must present the evidence with their complaints to ECP.

He said, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is habitual for making noise whenever they are defeated in elections.