UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP To Investigate Rigging Compliant In By-elections: Swati

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:10 PM

ECP to investigate rigging compliant in by-elections: Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Senator Azam Khan Swati on Monday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is an autonomous institution and its role with powers is clearly mentioned in the constitution of Pakistan.

During an interview to a private news channel, he said the constitution empowers the election commission to investigate the allegations of rigging in the general or by-elections.

The minister said that the Federal and provincial governments are bound to assist the ECP during the elections.

Azam Khan Swati said those who leveled allegations of rigging in the by-elections, must present the evidence with their complaints to ECP.

He said, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is habitual for making noise whenever they are defeated in elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;DhabiSat’ arrives at International Space S ..

16 minutes ago

DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing It ..

19 minutes ago

Covid's rough road in US began with some barred fr ..

19 minutes ago

Khamenei Denies Iran Is After Nuclear Bomb

19 minutes ago

PML-N trying to make ECP controversial: Zartaj Gul ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.