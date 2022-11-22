ECP to observe 'National Voters' Day' on Dec 7

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Rehmat has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is going to observe 'National Voters' Day on December 7, 2022.

In this connection, he said the biggest ceremony of the provincial level would be organized in Peshawar while seminars and awareness campaigns would also be organized in all districts of the province.

He made this announcement while presiding over a meeting of KP Gender & Disability Electoral Working Group here in a local hotel on Tuesday.

The campaign has been launched in collaboration with IFES and NADRA.

Besides, Director (Elections) Zulfikar Ahmad, Deputy Director (Media Coordination) Sohail Ahmad and Assistant Director, Gender & Social Inclusion), Syed Aoon Ahmad, the representatives of civil society also attended the meet at large.

He said that a special campaign for issuance of National Identify Cards (NICs) and enrollment of women and deprived segments of society is in progress in 10 newly merged districts.

Javed Rehman said that the role of civil society in the issuance of NICs and registration of the votes of women and other deprived segments of society is of higher importance. He said that besides, the registration of women voters, there is also a need for efforts to increase voter-turn-out, which could not be achieved without the cooperation of political parties, civil society and media.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is making efforts for the participation of all segments of society in the election. He said that all offices have been made accessible for disable persons and efforts are continue to make all polling stations accessible for them in the next elections.

Javed Rehmat said that final electoral lists have been published and new voters could be added to the role. He said that they are busy in the preparations for general elections.

He said that polling agents also play important role in elections and they also required formal training and urged the civil society to play its due role in this regard.