ECP to observe National Voters Day on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will observe the National Voters' Day on Monday across the country in befitting manner to create awareness about importance of registration as voters.

The main event in this regard will be held here at Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will address the ceremony.

Events in this regard will also take place at the Provincial Offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan. COVID-19 SOPs will be observed at all the events to be organized by the ECP.

The day is celebrated in commemoration of first general elections of Pakistan held on 7th December, 1970.

On this day in 1970, voting took place in 300 Constituencies of National Assembly on general enfranchisement of the Unicameral Parliament of Pakistan. The Primary purpose of commemorating the day is to create awareness among the general public with regard to importance of vote and inclusion of all segments of the society in electoral process.

