ECP To Penalise Absent Pilling Staff From Training
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly reacted to the absenteeism of polling staff during ongoing training and is set to take punitive action against them.
According to a statement from an ECP Spokesperson, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed all chief secretaries and Provincial Election Commissioners to ensure the mandatory attendance of polling staff during the training.
Polling staff also directed to must attend training sessions, stay in touch with the returning officer and district election commissioner, and any negligence in this matter will not be tolerated.
Polling staff has been asked to ensure their presence during training sessions and maintain close contact with relevant returning officer and district election commissioner and no laxity in this regard will be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Very cold and dry weather to prevail in KP7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 10 stolen motorcycles7 minutes ago
-
Three held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
Solangi condoles with Radio Pakistan DG over demise of his mother17 minutes ago
-
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kristin23 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs renowned mobile market in Sadar27 minutes ago
-
Fashion show to promote Pakistani women artisans in Paris on Tuesday27 minutes ago
-
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi28 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 169 kg drugs in eight operations37 minutes ago
-
5420 ltr illegal Diesel seized in DI Khan57 minutes ago
-
14 criminals nabbed in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Digital head of Saudi Arabia's SEVEN firm calls on Pakistani envoy1 hour ago