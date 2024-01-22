ECP To Penalise Absent Polling Staff From Training
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly reacted to the absenteeism of polling staff during ongoing training and is set to take punitive action against them.
According to a statement from an ECP Spokesperson, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed all chief secretaries and Provincial Election Commissioners to ensure the mandatory attendance of polling staff during the training.
Polling staff also directed to must attend training sessions, stay in touch with the returning officer and district election commissioner, and any negligence in this matter will not be tolerated.
Polling staff has been asked to ensure their presence during training sessions and maintain close contact with relevant returning officer and district election commissioner and no laxity in this regard will be tolerated.
