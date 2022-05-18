UrduPoint.com

ECP To Put Voters List On Display From May 21

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 02:00 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued preliminary voter lists which will be available for viewing at display centers in Bahawalpur from May 21, 2022.

In this regard, 297 display centers have been set up in the Bahawalpur district. These display centers have been set up in government schools near populated areas of Bahawalpur.

The public can know about their vote by sending an SMS containing their National Identity Card number to 8300 to find out their display center.

The public has also been asked to get information regarding their family registration at their respective display centers. In case of any changes or corrections in the registration of votes, the required facility can be obtained through Forms 15 and 16.

The voters, if needed, could also get their information corrected at NADRA through Form 17. The display of the voter lists starting from May 21, will continue for a month.

