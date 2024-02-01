ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Caretaker Interior Minister, Interior Secretary, Chief Secretaries and Inspectors General of both provinces as well as representatives of intelligence agencies will attend the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2024) Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday convened a meeting to discuss law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Caretaker Interior Minister, Interior Secretary, Chief Secretaries and Inspectors General of both provinces as well as representatives of intelligence agencies have been invited to attend the meeting.

Besides it, a high level meeting presided over by DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas in Karachi decided to maintain law and order during elections in the province.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements taken to ensure law and order in the province during elections and decided that implementation of code of conduct issued by election commission of Pakistan will be ensured.