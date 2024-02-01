Open Menu

ECP To Review Law And Order Situation In Two Provinces Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2024 | 12:29 PM

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

Caretaker Interior Minister, Interior Secretary, Chief Secretaries and Inspectors General of both provinces as well as representatives of intelligence agencies will attend the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2024) Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday convened a meeting to discuss law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Caretaker Interior Minister, Interior Secretary, Chief Secretaries and Inspectors General of both provinces as well as representatives of intelligence agencies have been invited to attend the meeting.

Besides it, a high level meeting presided over by DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas in Karachi decided to maintain law and order during elections in the province.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements taken to ensure law and order in the province during elections and decided that implementation of code of conduct issued by election commission of Pakistan will be ensured.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rangers Law And Order Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

4 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

13 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

13 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

13 hours ago
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

13 hours ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

13 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

13 hours ago
 CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

13 hours ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

13 hours ago
 PML-N announces to support independent candidates ..

PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan