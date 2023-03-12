UrduPoint.com

ECP To Review PTI's Petition Seeking Lift Of Election Rally Ban In Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja (CEC) has summoned a meeting of the commission on Monday to discuss a petition filed by two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr. Babar Awan and Dr. Yasmin Rashid, regarding the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore and the ban on election rallies in Punjab.

According to spokesperson for the ECP, the crucial meeting of the commission would be held on Monday at 10:30 a.

m. to deliberate on the PTI's appeal.

Meanwhile, the petitioner Dr Yasmin Rashid asserts that the ban on election rallies is a violation of fundamental rights, including the right to freedom of speech and assembly. The ban, imposed under Section 144, has been deemed "illegal" by the PTI, who argue that it violates a Supreme Court order stating that campaigning is a constitutional right.

The interim Punjab government had imposed the ban on election rallies citing security concerns.

