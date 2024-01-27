ECP To Send Polling Station Details Via SMS On 8300 From Monday
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 10:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized arrangements to provide comprehensive information about polling stations through SMS to 8300 starting Monday.
According to the spokesman of the commission, from Monday onwards, voters can acquire their voting information by sending their National Identity Card number via SMS to 8300.
This service enables each voter to discover the name of their assigned polling station and other related voting details.
The spokesperson highlighted that there is a service fee of Rs.2/- per SMS for this facility. Urging all voters to promptly acquire voting details for themselves and their family members, he emphasized the importance of avoiding any inconvenience at the polling station. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been notified about this initiative.
