ECP To Start Compiling Verified Voter Lists From Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ECP to start compiling verified voter lists from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would commence compiling of verified voter lists from Friday and complete the whole process till July 25 after which the printing of final electoral rolls would start.

ECP spokesman Haroon Khan Shinwari told APP that the final electoral rolls for next general elections would be published on August 25, 2022.   The ECP had displayed the preliminary voters' lists from May 21 to June 30 at 20,159 display centres at prominent places across the country. The basic aim of displaying those lists was to provide an opportunity to people to get theirs and their family's votes registered in their respective areas in case they were not enlisted and register their objections regarding their votes if any.

  Subsequently, ECP had appointed 525 officials as Revising Authorities (RAs) to dispose of claims and objections of the citizens on draft electoral rolls by July 9. Revising Authorities had been tasked to complete the verification of the entries and proposed corrections in the voter lists and remove allegations filed by individual voters as well as the political parties.

