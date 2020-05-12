UrduPoint.com
ECP To Start Hearing Pending Cases From June 2

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to start hearing of two-month pending cases from June 2.

According to an official of ECP, the commission has started fixing dates of all such pending cases and the regular proceedings will be started after Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that all concerned persons of these cases are being informed through notices about relevant dates.

He said that the commission has made this decision after easing of lockdown from the Federal and some provincial governments.

