ECP To Take Action Over Matter Of Buying Votes In A Video: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 09:58 PM

ECP to take action over matter of buying votes in a video: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take strict action against the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party for alleged vote buying in a new video

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take strict action against the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party for alleged vote buying in a new video.

Talking to a private news channel, he said both the political parties were responsible for vote buying and rigging country's elections.

He said the PML-N and PPP had always won the elections by using of all illegal tactics as both the opposition parties were habitual for doings irregularities during the elections.

The minister said opposition was not ready to support the government regarding usage of modern technology during the elections so they were opposing the usage of electronic voting machine (EVMs) because they knew that it would be closed all the doors of rigging in the elections.

Shibli Faraz said the ECP should banned on both the political parties including PML-N and PPP to participate in the bye election in the constituency of NA,133 Lahore after become on surfaced a video in which they were buying the votes openly.

He said both the parties were leveling allegations against each other regarding usage of money before the election of NA 133.

Replying to a question, he said investigation must be held over the matter of distribution of ads and a parliamentary committee should be constituted for the purpose.

He said there was no moral ethics in opposition's politics as they had buried all ethics.

