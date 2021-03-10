ECP to take up Gillani video scandal on March 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday fixed a hearing to discuss the Ali Haider Gillani video scandal on March 22, and issued notices to all the parties in the matter.

Earlier, a four-member committee of the ECP had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from the lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Commenting on the ECP verdict outside the commission, PTI parliamentarian Maleeka Bukhari said the first part of the petition, related to the Ali Haider Gillani video, had been held maintainable.

She proposed Yousaf Raza Gillani to take himself out of the race as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate for Senate chairman's election.

"Gillani has no longer had any moral justification to contest the Senate chairman election anymore," she added.

She raised a question mark over the former prime minister's claim of being "Sadiq and Ameen".

PTI parliamentarian Farrukh Habib said the ECP had screened Ali Haider Gillani's video and issued notices into the matter. "It means the ECP has observed our evidence and there is credibility in them," he said.

PTI parliamentarian Aliya Hamza Malik said the PTI members would fight till the end to disqualify the Pakistan Peoples Party leader.

She asked the PDM to reconsider about its Senate chairman candidate who could be disqualified at any time.