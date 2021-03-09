ECP to take up the case of leaked video of Haider Gillani

(@fidahassanain)

Farrukh Habib and Maleeka Bokhar of PTI move plea before ECP and request to take up the matter of leaked-vedio soon as it heard the case of NA-75 Daska.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2021) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken up the case of leaked video in which former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Haider Gilani was seen allegedly advising an MNA as how to waste votes in the Senate elections.



A video clip was leaded a day before Senate election, showing Gillani while advising MNAs as how they could waste vote if they realized that they were not going to vote the government’s candidate.



The ECP decided to take up the matter of leaked video of former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillan’s son Ali Gillani about Senate elections on Thursday. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had earlier in the day filed another plea before the ECP urging it not to issue the notification on Yousaf Raza Gillani’s victory in the Upper House.

Farrukh Habib and Maleeka Bokhari moved an application before the ECP asking it to hold urgent hearing of PTI plea over the leaked video.

Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani was elected on a general seat from Islamabad in the recently held Senate elections.

The petitioners were of the view that the matter was important as the Senator elected through corrupt ways was now aspiring to become Senate Chairman.

“It is just unprecedented in the political history,” said the petitioners, hoping that the ECP would hear the matter soon as it took up the matter related to NA-75.