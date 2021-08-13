UrduPoint.com

ECP To Witness EVM Demonstration On Aug 17

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed August 17 (Tuesday) to witness the demonstration of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

In response to a letter written by the Ministry of Science and Technology to the ECP in this regard, the Commission has asked the Ministry to finalize the arrangements along with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for demonstration of EVM at ECP Secretariat.

The ECP's letter written to the Ministry of Science and Technology, stated that the similar kind of request had been received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The ECP has asked both the ministries to mutually coordinate for making arrangements to give demonstration to the ECP on August 17.

