The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday lifted the stay order by rejecting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) request of cancellation of the election on two reserved seats of Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB).

Election commission while giving its verdict said ECP required evidence from both the parties, the election tribunal could reach a decision only after recording the testimony of the parties.

The election commission said if the applicants and the candidates of PML-N wanted to approach election tribunal in this regard then they were allowed.

A two-member bench of the ECP following the completion of the arguments by the PTI, PPPP and PML-N lawyers rejected the petition filed by the PML-N.

On Tuesday, December 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan reserved its verdict on the writ petition of Dilawar Khan, a member of PML-N Cantt Board, Malik Sarwar and Sunil Ghauri, a candidate for the reserved seat.

A two-member bench of the ECP served notices to the Chief Executive ACB, District Police Officer Abbottabad, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Cantt Board members Malik Tayyab Awan, Shehzad Gul of PTI and District President PPP and asked for an explanation regarding elections.

The ECP tribunal also granted stay orders against the election of the Vice President while notifying the success of the members on reserved seats. ECP members Nisar Durrani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi gave their judgment on the completion of arguments of lawyers from both sides.

During the ACB local bodies elections held on September 12, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 4 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won one seat and PML-N won three seats while its two supported candidates also won the election who later joined PML-N.