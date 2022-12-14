UrduPoint.com

ECP Turns Down Plea Seeking Disqualification Of Faryal Talpur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2022 | 01:13 PM

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

The commission has announced the verdict on plea moved by the PTI leaders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2022) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday turned down a plea seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Faryal Talpur.

The ECP announced the decision after reserving the verdict on a plea moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders ArsalaTaj and Rabia Azfar.

Earlier, both sides appeared before the Election Commission and argued on the case.

The counsel representing the petitioner contended that Mrs Talpur didn’t declare her assets properly and concealed facts.

However, the counsel of Faryal Talpur said that it was not a case of non-declaration, all assets of my client have been declared.

“Show your record, which will end the case,” the Election Commission panel told Faryal Talpur’s lawyer.

After hearing both the sides, the ECP reserved the verdict on the plea and turned down it.

