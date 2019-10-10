UrduPoint.com
ECP Turns Down PTI’s Request Seeking Secrecy In Foreign Funding Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:59 PM

ECP turns down PTI’s request seeking secrecy in foreign funding case

PTI’s counsel asked to appear before scrutiny committee on Oct 14.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) There is another setback for ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf as Election Commission of Pakistan has turned down petitions moved by the party in foreign funding case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, after hearing both sides, announced its decision. PTI had moved four petitions seeking secrecy in the scrutiny process, requesting that it should not be leaked to the public.

On it, the commission instructed the scrutiny committee to further investigate the party’s foreign funding. The commission also asked the PTI’s counsel to appear before the committee on Oct 14.

It may be mentioned here that ECP had been hearing the petitions since 2014 and constituted a scrutiny committee in 2018 to investigate foreign funding for PTI while entertaining the request of Akbar S Babar.

Earlier, Babar while talking to media said that process of scrutiny will come out with a logical end as the scrutiny committee held over two dozen meetings on the issue.

Akbar S Babar, the former PTI member , had moved the petition before the Election Commission and contended that PTI collected nearly $ 3 million as illegal foreign funding through offshore companies. He told the ECP that the huge money was sent through illegal “hundi” channel from the middle East to the accounts of PTI’s employees.

The petitioner alleged that PTI concealed from ECP the details of annual audit reports regarding foreign funding and committed gross violations of the country’s laws.

