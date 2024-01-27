ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the final polling scheme for the upcoming February 8 elections, including a total of 90,675 polling stations with 276,402 polling booths catering to over 128 million voters nationwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the final polling scheme for the upcoming February 8 elections, including a total of 90,675 polling stations with 276,402 polling booths catering to over 128 million voters nationwide.

The polling scheme for 266 National Assembly Constituencies has been unveiled, covering 45 constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 in Islamabad, and including 141 constituencies in Punjab, 61 in Sindh, and 16 in Balochistan.

The arrangement specifies the distribution of polling stations in each province and the Federal capital, categorizing them as regular, sensitive, or highly sensitive based on security conditions and electoral violence history.

According to the plan, the general elections will have 50,944 polling stations in Punjab, 19,006 in Sindh, 15,697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 5,028 in Balochistan.

For efficient management of the polling process, the ECP aims to deploy 526,123 polling officers in Punjab, 264,000 in Sindh, 166,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 50,491 in Balochistan, and 8,704 in Islamabad.