ECP Unveils Comprehensive Polling Scheme For February 8 Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 10:21 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the final polling scheme for the upcoming February 8 elections, including a total of 90,675 polling stations with 276,402 polling booths catering to over 128 million voters nationwide
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the final polling scheme for the upcoming February 8 elections, including a total of 90,675 polling stations with 276,402 polling booths catering to over 128 million voters nationwide.
The polling scheme for 266 National Assembly Constituencies has been unveiled, covering 45 constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 in Islamabad, and including 141 constituencies in Punjab, 61 in Sindh, and 16 in Balochistan.
The arrangement specifies the distribution of polling stations in each province and the Federal capital, categorizing them as regular, sensitive, or highly sensitive based on security conditions and electoral violence history.
According to the plan, the general elections will have 50,944 polling stations in Punjab, 19,006 in Sindh, 15,697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 5,028 in Balochistan.
For efficient management of the polling process, the ECP aims to deploy 526,123 polling officers in Punjab, 264,000 in Sindh, 166,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 50,491 in Balochistan, and 8,704 in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran
Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted25 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers32 minutes ago
-
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election47 minutes ago
-
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Iran59 minutes ago
-
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held53 minutes ago
-
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa53 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary53 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls48 minutes ago
-
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran48 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan48 minutes ago
-
SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under special self-finance ..48 minutes ago
-
CM performs Umrah, prays for country48 minutes ago