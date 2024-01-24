ECP unveils final list of ten minority seats in National Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the ultimate compilation of ten minority seats within the National Assembly.

The final list consists of candidates from different parties, with 10 representing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), 5 from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), 2 from Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP), 7 from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), 4 from Jamaat-e-Islami, and 3 from Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM).