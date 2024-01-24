Open Menu

ECP Unveils Final List Of Ten Minority Seats In National Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:43 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the ultimate compilation of ten minority seats within the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the ultimate compilation of ten minority seats within the National Assembly.

The final list consists of candidates from different parties, with 10 representing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), 5 from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), 2 from Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP), 7 from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), 4 from Jamaat-e-Islami, and 3 from Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM).

