ECP Unveils Framework To Enhance Gender Inclusion In Electoral Process

Published December 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday unveiled the “Gender Mainstreaming and Social Inclusion Framework” (GMSIF) to promote gender equality and inclusivity in elections.

The framework, which will be in effect from 2024 to 2028, focuses on marginalized communities, aiming to ensure a more inclusive electoral process.

Omar Hamid Khan, Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan, stated that the newly launched “Gender Mainstreaming and Social Inclusion Framework” (GMSIF) is the first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, aiming for full gender and social inclusion in the electoral process.

Nighat Siddique, Additional Director General of the Gender Wing, explained that the main goal of the project is to make the electoral process more inclusive and accessible for women, minorities, people with disabilities, and transgender individuals.

The framework involves reviewing and revising electoral laws, policies, and procedures. Extensive consultations were conducted with academia, parliament, Election Commission staff, and organizations focused on women’s political rights to develop it.

With women comprising 46% of Pakistan’s total voters, the Election Commission is committed to strengthening gender and social inclusion principles within its administrative framework.

Shabbir Ahmed, Country Director of IFES, commended the Election Commission for launching this significant initiative, marking a milestone in the country’s electoral reform.

