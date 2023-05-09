UrduPoint.com

ECP Unveils Initial Delimitation For ICT LG Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the initial delimitation for the upcoming Local Government Elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The list includes 125 union councils, 650 general wards, and 250 women's wards.

The public has been given a 15-day period, from May 8, to May, 22, to submit their objections or suggestions regarding the preliminary list. The final list of union councils and wards is scheduled to be published on June 9, 2023.

More Stories From Pakistan

