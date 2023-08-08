Open Menu

ECP Unveils Schedule For Balochistan's Reserved LG Seat Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ECP unveils schedule for Balochistan's reserved LG seat polls

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the election schedule for reserved seats in Union Council No. 31 of the Hub district, Balochistan, directing elected members of Union Council 31 to elect representatives for reserved seats, which include positions for women, peasants, workers, and non-Muslim individuals.

According to the schedule, the polling will be held on September 19. The ECP has set dates for the various election-related activities connected to this process.

As outlined in the timetable, a public notice inviting nomination papers will be released on August 15, 2023. Candidates can submit their nomination papers from August 16 to 18.

The Names of nominated candidates will be announced on August 19, and the scrutiny of candidate nomination papers will take place from August 21 to 23.

Appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the returning officers can be submitted between August 24 and 26. The appellate authority will make decisions by August 30, after which the updated list of candidates will be published on August 31. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature and the publication of the revised list of candidates is September 1. Subsequently, election symbols will be allotted to candidates on September 2. The polling is scheduled for September 19, and the returning officer will announce the results on September 22.

