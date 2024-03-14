Open Menu

ECP Unveils Schedule For Senate Elections In Federal Capital's Vacant Seats

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ECP unveils schedule for Senate elections in federal capital's vacant seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a schedule for the elections of two Senate seats in the Federal capital that became vacant after the expiration of term of the incumbent members on March 11, 2024.

Members of the National Assembly would elect senators on one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema, from the federal capital, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

According to an ECP notification, Saeed Gul, the Director General Training at ECP, would serve as the Returning Officer (RO) for Senate elections in the federal capital.

According to the schedule, nomination papers can be submitted at the Election Commission Secretariat during office hours, from 9 am to 3 pm on March 15 and 16.

The Names of nominated candidates will be published on March 17.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 19.

The returning officer's deadline to file appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is March 21.

The tribunal is scheduled to dispose of appeals by March 25.

Revised lists of candidates will be published on March 26.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is March 27.

The polling for the Senate's vacant seats from the federal capital will take place at Parliament House on April 2.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan March April From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

9 minutes ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

9 minutes ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

13 minutes ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

20 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

24 minutes ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

26 minutes ago
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

32 minutes ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

4 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan