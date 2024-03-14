ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a schedule for the elections of two Senate seats in the Federal capital that became vacant after the expiration of term of the incumbent members on March 11, 2024.

Members of the National Assembly would elect senators on one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema, from the federal capital, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

According to an ECP notification, Saeed Gul, the Director General Training at ECP, would serve as the Returning Officer (RO) for Senate elections in the federal capital.

According to the schedule, nomination papers can be submitted at the Election Commission Secretariat during office hours, from 9 am to 3 pm on March 15 and 16.

The Names of nominated candidates will be published on March 17.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 19.

The returning officer's deadline to file appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is March 21.

The tribunal is scheduled to dispose of appeals by March 25.

Revised lists of candidates will be published on March 26.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is March 27.

The polling for the Senate's vacant seats from the federal capital will take place at Parliament House on April 2.