ECP Uploads Forms 45, 46, 48, 49 On Website

March 06, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finally uploaded Forms 45, 46, 48, and 49 for national and provincial assembly Constituencies on its website .

The Election Commission is mandated by Sub-section 10 of Section 95 of the Election Act to upload Form 45 on its website within a 14-day timeframe.

In both general elections and by-elections, Form 45 is consistently cited and scrutinized.

It provides details such as the total number of votes cast, the breakdown of votes obtained by each candidate, and allows candidates to independently verify their vote count from the polling station.

Form 46 contains information about the number of ballot papers received and extracted from the ballot boxes at the polling station.

It also includes figures for challenged, invalid, and canceled ballot papers, along with any legal implications associated with these numbers.

Form 47 provides details on the preliminary results of the constituency, as well as the number of votes cast and invalidated.

Form 48 holds significant importance in compiling election results, as it includes the tally of votes received by each candidate in a constituency.

Form 49, published in the Gazette of Pakistan, serves as the official and conclusive result document. It lists the candidates' Names, their affiliated political parties, and the vote counts obtained in the constituency.

