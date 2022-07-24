UrduPoint.com

ECP Urged To Conclude PTI's Foreign Funding Case Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2022 | 10:10 PM

ECP urged to conclude PTI's foreign funding case soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Sunday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the long delayed verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) foreign funding case.

Addressing a press conference, he lambasted PTI chief Imran Khan for trying to create uncertainty and anarchy in the country, adding that Imran Khan was trying to weaken the political parties by repeatedly making baseless allegations against them.

He called for the formation of a full court bench of the Supreme Court for hearing the current political and constitutional crisis in Punjab province.

The next two weeks will be crucial for country's economy and politics, he added.

"We bore political damages just to save the country," Latif claimed, adding: "We want to forget the past troubles and move forward because we have made the sacrifice for a great cause."He mentioned PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's lifelong disqualification from public office by the Supreme Court, lamenting that the man who "made China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a reality was disqualified."

