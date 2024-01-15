ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has urged all the political parties to submit list of their candidates on general seats, showing that they have fulfilled the requirement of five percent representation of women candidates in this category.

The commission said the political parties, having been allocated election symbols for General Election-2024, are mandatorily required to ensure five percent representation of women candidates on general seats, under the provisions of Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Hence, all the political parties concerned are requested to submit the list of their male and female candidates on general seats, to whom party tickets have been issued, to the Election Commission within five days of this press release.