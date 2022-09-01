UrduPoint.com

ECP Urges Candidates For Adherence To Code Of Conduct In By-election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ECP urges candidates for adherence to code of conduct in by-election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting regarding the implementation of the code of conduct issued for the by-election on NA-31 Peshawar-V was held with Regional Election Commissioner/District Returning Officer Peshawar in chair, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Besides, concerned officers, all candidates/representatives attended the meeting.

The DRO Peshawar gave a detailed briefing to the participants about the meeting regarding the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan and said that its implementation would be ensured.

He stressed upon all candidates that the purpose of the issuance of the code of conduct was to ensure transparency in by-election and to provide level playing field to all candidates.

He said that the code of conduct would be implemented in letter and spirit and legal proceeding would be initiated on any violation.

The RCO/DRO further said that that none of the candidates or political parties were allowed to paste big size posters, handbills, pamphlets, banners and portraits in violation of the size fixed by the ECP and no public office holder would participate in public meetings, processions and other public gatherings.

He further stressed on all participants to extend full cooperation to the teams formulated by the ECP and play their due role in conducting the concerned by-election in transparent manner.

