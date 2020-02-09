ECP urges citizens to register themselves as voters till Feb 15

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has advised the citizens to get themselves enrolled or rectify errors in the provisional electoral lists till February 15.

According to District Election Commissioner-II, (DEC) Rawalpindi Malik Saleem Akhtar Khan, the ECP had also made arrangements to open display centres on Saturday and Sunday till the deadline.

He asked the citizens to ensure that their vote was registered at the permanent or existing address mentioned in the national identity card (NIC).

He further directed the citizens to confirm their voting details by sending their NIC number via SMS on 8300. If any person has to enroll or transfer the vote in the electoral list, the voter should obtain and submit form 15 available at the nominated display centres of the election body.

In case of omitting or raising any objection on a vote, the applicant should acquire and submit form 16 at the centre.

However, in case of rectifying any error in the credentials submitted with the ECP by any voter then form 17 should be submitted.

The ECP had established 284 display centres across Rawalpindi district for voters verification in the provisional electoral lists, he added.

He said the lists would remain display till Feb 15 and all voters should ensure their registration of vote according to present or permanent address mentioned at Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).