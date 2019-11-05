UrduPoint.com
ECP Urges Female Students To Help Improve Females' Turn Out In Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmad Tuesday appreciated the role of women in election and urged female students to play their imperative role in improving females' turn out in next general election.

He said this while addressing the here at Shaheed Banazir Bhatto Women University. He said that election commission was taking measures for ensuring participation of maximum people, particularly women in the election process.

Pir Maqbool Ahmad urged upon female students to create awareness about voter registration in the community.

He said that participation of female students in awareness raising event was a good step and every individual should play his role to educate others about the importance of vote.

On the occasion 30 new female students registered themselves as volunteer taking the total registered volunteers to 480.

Director Gender Affairs Haroon Khan Shinwari, Focal Person Benish and Fozia were present on the occasion.

Later, Election Commissioner KP Pir Maqbool Ahmad distributed certificates among students.

