ECP Urges Masses To Ensure Enrollment In Electoral List Before General Elections

Published January 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa urged the masses to ensure enrollment in electoral lists before the general elections this year.

According to a press release issued here stated that under the Elections Act 2017 section 39, all the lists would be frozen during the issue of the elections schedule.

The ECP urged the people to ensure their enrollment and send their CNIC number on 8300 to get information about the registration of their votes.

