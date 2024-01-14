Open Menu

ECP Urges Political Parties To Ensure 5pc Women Candidates On General Seats For 2024 Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ECP urges political parties to ensure 5pc women candidates on general seats for 2024 elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has urged the political parties to ensure 5 percent representation of women on general seats for General Elections 2024, in accordance with Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP spokesperson on Sunday stated that all political parties need to provide the Election Commission with the list of male and female candidates holding party tickets for general seats within a period of five days.

It is noteworthy that political parties assigned symbols for the 2024 general elections must comply with Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017, ensuring a 5 percent representation of women candidates on general seats.

