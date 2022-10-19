UrduPoint.com

ECP Urges Stakeholders To Play Role In Registration Of Women Voters

Published October 19, 2022

PESHAWAR

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Javed Khan has urged all stakeholders to play their due role in the special movement launched for making national identity cards (NICs) and votes' registration for women and other deprived persons in the newly merged districts.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Project Coordination Committee here on Wednesday. Additional Director General (ADG), Miss Nighat Saddique, Director Elections, Zulfikar Ahmad, Deputy Director Media (Coordination), Sohail Ahmad, Assistant Director GSI, Syed Auon Ahmad Naqvi and others attended the meeting at large.

Mohammad Javed Khan told the participants of the meeting that the campaign had been launched in collaboration with IFES and NADRA to minimize gender disparity in the newly merged districts of Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, Bajaur and Orakzai.

The Joint Provincial Election Commissioner termed the role of education, Health, Local Government and Social Welfare departments highly crucial in this campaign.

He said that beside registration of women, the campaign is also a major big step forward towards inclusion of other deprived classes of the society in electoral process.

He further said that awareness sessions were being held in educational institutions to create awareness in students regarding votes' registration, which will not only highlight the importance of vote among the students rather will also help fill the gender gap.

He further said that Election Commission was making all-out efforts for participation of all segments of the society and also making polling stations accessible for disabled persons.

He said that electoral lists have been published on October 7, 2022 and new enrollment or changes in them could be made till the announcement of the election schedule.

About gender disparity in the final electoral lists, he said that difference between men and women in KP was of 2 million voters and urged joint efforts for its minimizing. He said that Lady Health Workers (LHWs) could play wonderful role in the achievement of this goal.

