Open Menu

ECP Utilizing Technology To Ensure Smooth, Timely Election Results 2024: NC

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ECP utilizing technology to ensure smooth, timely election results 2024: NC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) National Coordinator for the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFFEN) Rashid Chaudhry Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was utilizing technology to strengthen the upcoming general polling process 2024 in the country and for timely election results to make the process smooth.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that as the general elections are knocking on doors, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and FAFEN had issued various deadlines for the election process, including the final stage of the elections – the transmission of the results.

He said that the ECP instructed all the returning officers (RO) and the presiding officers that the election results of the February 8 vote must be sent by 2 a.m.

"Technology will be fully used to make the general elections 2024 transparent and impartial", he stated.

For that purpose, the Election Management System (EMS) would be used, through which the presiding officer concerned would forward the picture of ‘Form 45’ to the RO immediately, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he explained that the presiding officers would be obliged to send the results of all the polling stations electronically or through available means.

This year ECP has developed an automated and modern Election Management System (EMS) that will be used to “transform and compile election results from Presiding to Returning officers”, he mentioned.

He said FAFFEN had asked ECP that all political parties and contesting candidates should deploy trained polling agents at all polling booths of all polling stations.

To another question, he said that all arrangements have been completed for the timely dispatch of results on the February 8 elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Rashid February All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

4 hours ago
 El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

13 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

13 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

13 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

13 hours ago
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

13 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

13 hours ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

13 hours ago
 29 candidates to contest in PS-60

29 candidates to contest in PS-60

13 hours ago
 Advocacy group seeks political participation of PW ..

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election

14 hours ago
 PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab S ..

PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan