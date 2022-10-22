ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before public: Ahsan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development says Imran Khan's true face has been exposed before the public.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that PTI should adopt the option of court rather than protesting on ECP's verdict against its Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, he said that Imran Khan's true face has been exposed before the public.

He said that the verdict against Imran Khan has been given unanimously and he is the first former Prime Minister in the country's history, who has been disqualified on allegations of corrupt practice.

He said that Nawaz Sharif did not opt to protest against court' verdict regarding his lifetime disqualification.