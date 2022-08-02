UrduPoint.com

ECP Verdict: IK's Malpractices Exposed, Khaqan Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ECP verdict: IK's malpractices exposed, Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan over persistent lies to nation and receiving more than Rs 15 million from the prohibited sources which were not permissible under the law.

Addressing a news conference, he said the ECP has announced its verdict declaring that the PTI has also received funds from Indians and Israelis.He said now law will take its course to punish the culprits.

Abbasi said the PTI has created hurdles in the proceedings of the prohibited funding case and also put pressure on the ECP.

The party received money from Wootton cricket Ltd, a Cayman Islands-incorporated company owned by Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi.

It was the issue of morality also and conspiracy as Imran cheated the people in collaboration with the foreigners.

"The whole conspiracy stands exposed before the masses as the funds were received by the PTI from foreign nationals and companies to do politics in Pakistan." People should decide about Imran Khan's politics of intrigues, he added.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for failing to draw salary from his son's company. "From where money poured in the accounts of PTI employees", he questioned.

ECP in its unanimous verdict declared that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted wrong declarations in the ECP.

The anomalies up to 2014 has been exposed by the petitioner of prohibited case Akbar S Babar. This was tip of the iceberg as the irregularities and financial crimes committed by Imran Khan from 2014 to date were not yet exposed.

