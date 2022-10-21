UrduPoint.com

ECP Verdict On Toshakhana Reference Shatters 'idol Of Truthfulness, Honesty': PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ECP verdict on Toshakhana Reference shatters 'idol of truthfulness, honesty': PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the Election Commission's on Toshakhana Reference, had shattered the 'idol of honesty and truthfulness' -- PTI Chief Imran Khan.

The prime minister's formal response came after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified PTI Chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) over 'false statements and incorrect declaration'.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said the Commission had served justice in the case. "The nation has witnessed that Imran Khan made personal earning using the office of the Prime Minister." "The idol of truthfulness and honesty stands shattered," he wrote on Twitter.

He urged the PTI Chief to surrender before the law, instead of fighting against law".

Imran Khan should avoid the use of bullets and batons besides bringing the rioters, he added.

"No one is above the law," he remarked.

