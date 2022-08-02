UrduPoint.com

ECP Verdict Proved Imran Khan A 'certified Liar': PM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ECP verdict proved Imran Khan a 'certified liar': PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had yet again proved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan as a 'certified liar' over submitting false affidavits.

"The ECP verdict on PTI foreign funding case charge sheets Imran Niazi for violating the Constitution, submitting false affidavits, and accepting foreign money," the prime minister said in a tweet after the ECP announced the verdict this morning.

"Proven yet again that he is a certified liar," he added and urged the nation to ponder over the implications of Imran Khan's politics funded by the foreigners.

The ECP, in a unanimous verdict, ruled that the PTI received the prohibited funding and issued a notice to the party asking as to why the funds should not be confiscated.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja announced the verdict in a case filed by PTI's founding member Akbar S. Babar which remained pending since November 14, 2014.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Money November Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: ..

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: Police

24 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

1 hour ago
 189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For ..

189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For Master’s And Phd Degrees In ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment acti ..

Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment activities during DSS 2022

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperati ..

Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperation with South Korea

1 hour ago
 UVAS arranged Free Consultancy on Patent Drafting ..

UVAS arranged Free Consultancy on Patent Drafting for its Faculty in collaborati ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.