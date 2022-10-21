UrduPoint.com

ECP Verdict Within Ambit Of Constitutional Jurisdiction In Toshakhana Case: Asfandyar Wali Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 08:02 PM

ECP verdict within ambit of constitutional jurisdiction in Toshakhana case: Asfandyar Wali Khan

Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Friday said the Election Commission of Pakistan has given verdict within ambit of constitutional jurisdiction to disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Friday said the Election Commission of Pakistan has given verdict within ambit of constitutional jurisdiction to disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case .

In a statement, he said that our constitution give us right to appeal and take legal action if decision is not acceptable.

He said that PTI can also approach courts against the ECP decision if it has any objection.

He said it was not justice just welcome decisions in your favor and protest if it goes against you.

Asfandyar Khan said the country can not afford more crisis in present situation.

He said first prerequisite of politics was maintaining politeness and patience which should be upheld under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan Asfandyar Wali Khan

Recent Stories

US urges Russia counterpart to maintain communicat ..

US urges Russia counterpart to maintain communications on Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Quran recitation organized for martyr Justice Noor ..

Quran recitation organized for martyr Justice Noor Meskanzai in BHC

3 minutes ago
 PTI protest throws traffic out of gear

PTI protest throws traffic out of gear

3 minutes ago
 House of Commons Leader Mordaunt Says Will Run for ..

House of Commons Leader Mordaunt Says Will Run for UK Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Halep says will fight to clean name after doping s ..

Halep says will fight to clean name after doping suspension

18 minutes ago
 Self examination of body help early detection of b ..

Self examination of body help early detection of breast cancer in women

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.