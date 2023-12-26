Open Menu

ECP Warns Government Employees Against Political Involvement

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ECP warns government employees against political involvement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday has issued a pre-general election advisory, instructing government officers and employees to refrain from participating in political activities.

The advisory specifies that government officials and employees were prohibited from taking part in election activities.

According to the issued circular, the government officials and employees are restricted from engaging in election activities.

Government officials seeking leave must obtain approval from Returning Officers (ROs), while district officers are obligated to seek permission from the District Returning Officers (DRO) for their leaves.

According to the ECP advisory, Federal government employees up to grade 19 can have their leave sanctioned by DROs.

The advisory specifies that officers in Grade-20 and above are required to obtain leave approval directly from the Commission.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan From Government

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

2 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

6 hours ago
 UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

15 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

15 hours ago
Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

15 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

15 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

15 hours ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

15 hours ago
 CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Chri ..

CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan