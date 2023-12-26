ECP warns government employees against political involvement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday has issued a pre-general election advisory, instructing government officers and employees to refrain from participating in political activities.

The advisory specifies that government officials and employees were prohibited from taking part in election activities.

According to the issued circular, the government officials and employees are restricted from engaging in election activities.

Government officials seeking leave must obtain approval from Returning Officers (ROs), while district officers are obligated to seek permission from the District Returning Officers (DRO) for their leaves.

According to the ECP advisory, Federal government employees up to grade 19 can have their leave sanctioned by DROs.

The advisory specifies that officers in Grade-20 and above are required to obtain leave approval directly from the Commission.